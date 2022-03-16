Vaxxed to the max: Two years on, India starts COVID-19 vaccination for 12-14 age group

2/8

A girl winces in pain as she receives the Corbevax vaccine at a government school in Guwahati. "Taking the COVID-19 vaccination campaign forward, under the '#SabkoVaccineMuftVaccine' campaign led by PM @NarendraModi ji, the COVID vaccination of children in the age group of 12-14 has started from today. All people of 60+ age will also be able to get precaution dose from today. Let's secure the country together, get the vaccine," Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya tweeted. AFP