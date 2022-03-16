Photos

Vaxxed to the max: Two years on, India starts COVID-19 vaccination for 12-14 age group

The country's battle against the coronavirus pandemic began a new phase on Wednesday as children aged 12 to 14 years began to get their vaccine against the virus. Beneficiaries in this phase will receive Biological E's Corbevax vaccine

FP Staff March 16, 2022 14:27:54 IST
The inoculation of children in the age group of 12 to 14 years against COVID-19 started on Wednesday with Corbevax vaccine. As the pandemic battle began a new phase, children across the country lined up to get jabbed. A health worker inoculates a youth with a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in Hyderabad. AFP
A girl winces in pain as she receives the Corbevax vaccine at a government school in Guwahati. "Taking the COVID-19 vaccination campaign forward, under the '#SabkoVaccineMuftVaccine' campaign led by PM @NarendraModi ji, the COVID vaccination of children in the age group of 12-14 has started from today. All people of 60+ age will also be able to get precaution dose from today. Let's secure the country together, get the vaccine," Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya tweeted. AFP
A boy poses for a photograph after receiving the Corbevax vaccine for COVID-19 at a health centre in New Delhi. As of March 1, 2021, there were 4.7 crore children aged 12 and 13 years in the country. AP
The children eligible for vaccination can register through through an existing account of a family member on Co-WIN or by creating a new account through a unique mobile number (this facility is available for all eligible citizens presently). AFP
Students in the age group of 12-14 years, show their vaccination certificates after getting administered a dose of the COVID-19 preventive vaccine at the Civil Hospital, in Lucknow. PTI
Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Aditiyanath interacts with students during the vaccination drive for the age group 12-14 years, at the Civil Hospital, in Lucknow. The exercise for this age group is starting amid a steady fall in COVID-19 cases in the city. PTI
A healthcare worker administers a dose of the Covid-19 preventive vaccine to a student at a vaccination centre, in Rajkot. PTI
A health worker administers the Corbevax vaccine to a student at a school in Ahmedabad. According to the Centre's guidelines, vaccination of 12-14 years would be conducted through dedicated inoculation sessions to avoid their unintended vaccination with any other COVID-19 vaccines. AP
