1/5 Varun Dhawan unveiled the cover of Amish’s latest book – Suheldev and The Battle of Bahraich at Title Waves on 12 June Varun Dhawan unveiled the cover of Amish’s latest book – Suheldev and The Battle of...

2/5 The book will be published under Amish’s brand new series titled Indic Chronicles The book will be published under Amish’s brand new series titled Indic Chronicles

3/5 The book, assisted by Vikas Singh, is the first book with which Amish has introduced Writer's Center in India The book, assisted by Vikas Singh, is the first book with which Amish has introduced Writer's...

4/5 Suheldev and The Battle of Bahraich, traces the story of Raja Suheldev, a legendary but forgotten hero and an unforgettable battle which kept the Turks at bay for almost 170 years. Suheldev and The Battle of Bahraich, traces the story of Raja Suheldev, a legendary but...