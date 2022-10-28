Photos

Varun Dhawan & Kriti Sanon set Gaiety Galaxy on fire with their dance moves as they launch the Thumkeshwari song

FP Staff October 28, 2022 15:44:58 IST
Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon launched the song Thumkeshwari from Bhediya at the iconic Gaiety Galaxy today with much fanfare.
Varun Dhawan was in a casual avatar and his Bhediya beard whereas Kriti Sanon was looking ravishing as ever in a blue saree. The duo danced and how and entertained the crowd that went berserk.
‘Thumkeshwari’ is a funky dance number that sees Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon flaunt some masala moves as they sway to Ganesh Acharya’s killer choreography.
Sharing his thoughts on the track, Varun Dhawan says, “Thumkeshwari is a number that’s tailor made to burn the dance floor. I thoroughly enjoyed performing to its funky tune. The song’s lyrics are a catchy delight, and I am sure fans are going to have a gala time dancing to the track”.
The biggest highlight of Thumkeshwari is the sensational special appearance from Stree alumni Shraddha Kapoor. Looking like a desi diva, Shraddha is a sight to behold as she shakes a leg with Varun.
The song showcases Kriti Sanon at her breathtaking best as she sizzles in many vibrant hues. Her terrific thumkas will surely send fans into a frenzy! Here, the actors are getting down after performing right on top of the world.
