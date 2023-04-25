Vande Bharat train, a Water Metro and more... PM Modi's day out in Kerala
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is in the southern state of Kerala on a two-day visit. He attended various programmes and launched several developmental projects, including the flagging off the Vande Bharat Express train and the first water Metro in Kochi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on a two-day visit to Kerala, flagged off the state’s first Vande Bharat Express train from the Thiruvananthapuram Central Railway station on Tuesday. He is on a two-day visit to Kerala to attend various programmes and launch several developmental projects, including Kochi Water Metro. Image Courtesy: @narendramodi/Twitter
Prior to flagging off the Vande Bharat Express from platform one of the railway station, he interacted with a group of school children inside one of the coaches of the train. Hundreds of people also gathered on the opposite side platform to see the PM flag off the train. Image Courtesy: @narendramodi/Twitter
When he arrived in the state capital, the Prime Minister received a rousing welcome from the locals. Image Courtesy: @narendramodi/Twitter
After he landed at the Thiruvananthapuram airport, his journey to the Central Railway Station was akin to a roadshow as thousands lined up on the roadsides, hours in advance, to greet him and showered him with flowers as his cavalcade passed them. Image Courtesy: @narendramodi/Twitter
The PM briefly stood on the footboard of his vehicle, surrounded by SPG personnel, to wave at the public as well as party workers and supporters on the roadside who cheered him on with drum beats and chants of ‘Modi’. Image Courtesy: @narendramodi/Twitter
The entire state capital was under a tight security net, with the deployment of hundreds of police personnel and stringent traffic restrictions, as the PM travelled from the airport to the railway station. Image Courtesy: @narendramodi/Twitter
The Prime Minister also dedicated to the nation various developmental projects, including the Kochi Water Metro, and said as states develop, the country will develop faster. He said the central government lays emphasis on cooperative federalism and believes that if the states develop, it will help in the development of the country. Image Courtesy: @narendramodi/Twitter
“As Kerala develops, India will develop faster,” Modi said at an event held at the Central Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram. Image Courtesy: @narendramodi/Twitter