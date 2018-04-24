1/8 A driver deliberately ploughed his white Ryder rental van into a lunch-hour crowd in Toronto on Monday, killing 10 people and injuring 15 along a roughly mile-long (1.6-km) stretch of sidewalk thronged with pedestrians, police said. AP A driver deliberately ploughed his white Ryder rental van into a lunch-hour crowd in Toronto on...

2/8 Canadian police are seeking a motive Tuesday for the van attack. The driver of the van, who was arrested, was to appear in court Tuesday at 10 am (14:00 local time), Canadian media said. Toronto police officers talk to a woman after the van attack. AP Canadian police are seeking a motive Tuesday for the van attack. The driver of the van, who was...

3/8 Police said the incident during the busy lunch hour Monday appeared to be deliberate, but that they had not identified a terror link. AP Police said the incident during the busy lunch hour Monday appeared to be deliberate, but that...

4/8 It took place in broad daylight around 16 kilometres (10 miles) from a conference centre hosting a meeting of G7 ministers, but officials said they had no evidence of a link to the event. An injured person is put into the back of an ambulance in Toronto after the attack. AP It took place in broad daylight around 16 kilometres (10 miles) from a conference centre hosting...

5/8 Ralph Goodale, the minister of public security, added that "on the basis of all available information at the present time, there would appear to be no national security connection to this particular incident." Farzad Salehi consoles his wife, Mehrsa Marjani, who was at a nearby cafe and witnessed the aftermath of the van attack. AP Ralph Goodale, the minister of public security, added that "on the basis of all available...

6/8 Police arrested a suspect at the scene, who police identified later as 25-year-old Alek Minassian from a northern Toronto suburb. The suspect and a police officer faced off, their guns drawn. The suspect eventually surrendered his weapon and was taken into custody. AP Police arrested a suspect at the scene, who police identified later as 25-year-old Alek Minassian...

7/8 Fifteen people remained in hospitals throughout the city, Toronto Police chief Mark Saunders told journalists, adding that local, provincial and federal investigators were probing the case. AP Fifteen people remained in hospitals throughout the city, Toronto Police chief Mark Saunders told...