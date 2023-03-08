Vaani Kapoor becomes the only Indian to be invited for Peter Dundas' show at Paris Fashion Week
Vaani revealed this information through her social media as she uploaded images from the headline grabbing fashion show! She wrote, 'Dundas you beut! What a show! ️ pleasure to discover your world up close!!'
1/5
Bollywood actress Vaani Kapoor, who has been making some really cool fashion statements with her sartorial choices, was the only Indian to be invited for top global designer Peter Dundas’ stellar show at Paris Fashion Week!
2/5
Vaani revealed this information through her social media as she uploaded images from the headline grabbing fashion show! She wrote, “Dundas you beut! What a show! ️ pleasure to discover your world up close!! @peter_dundas @dundasworld #ParisFashionWeek”
3/5
Born in Norway, Dundas studied at Parsons in New York. He has worked with fashion stalwarts like Jean Paul Gaultier, Emilio Pucci, Emanuel Ungaro & Roberto Cavalli. He then launched his eponymous label, Dundas, which made its debut on Beyoncé at the 2017 Grammy Awards.
4/5
Apart from Beyoncé, Dundas has styled global icons like Kim Kardashian, Gwyneth Paltrows, Kylie Minogue, Alessandra Ambrosio, Megan Fox, Ciara, Bella Hadid, Kendall Jenner, to name a few!
5/5
A regular at the Met gala, Dundas, in March 2019, became the proud recipient of Visionary Award for 2020 by the prestigious Art of Elysium. He is considered one of the most disruptive and powerful voices in global fashion today.