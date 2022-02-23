Uttar Pradesh Election 2022: Look who's come out to vote in Phase 4 of polls
Voting is underway for 59 Assembly constituencies spread over nine districts in Uttar Pradesh. Amid the long queues of people, some famous faces could be spotted at different polling booths
Polling in 59 Assembly constituencies spread over nine districts of Uttar Pradesh is taking place amid high security. In the polling that began at 7 am, many people came out to cast their vote earlier on. One of the famous faces spotted was that of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. Along with his family, the minister cast his vote at a polling station in Lucknow. PTI
BSP supremo Mayawati flashes her inked finger after casting her vote at a polling booth in Lucknow. She exuded confidence that her party will repeat its show of 2007 and SP president Akhilesh Yadav's dreams of forming government will be shattered. PTI
UP deputy chief minister Dinesh Sharma checks his name in the electoral roll at a polling booth in Lucknow. He said that the BJP would hit a double century and march ahead to break its previous records. ANI
People wait in queues at a polling station to cast their votes for the fourth phase of UP Assembly polls, in Lucknow. PTI
Citizens at a polling booth during the fourth phase of polling for Uttar Pradesh elections in Lucknow. AP
According to the Election Commission, 2.3 crore people, including 1.14 crore men and 99.3 lakh women, are eligible to vote, for which 24,643 polling booths and 13,817 poling centres have been set up in this phase. AP
The districts where the poling is being held are Pilibhit, Lakhimpur Kheri, Sitapur, Hardoi, Unnao, Lucknow, Rae Bareli, Banda and Fatehpur. PTI
Twin brothers Ashish Tripathi (left) and Manish Tripathi show their inked fingers as they leave a polling station after casting their votes for the fourth phase of UP Assembly polls, in Unnao. PTI