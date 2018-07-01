1/6 United States witnessed nationwide protests on 30 June against the Donald Trump administration's immigration policy. Men, women and children carrying placards marched in over 700 places. AP United States witnessed nationwide protests on 30 June against the Donald Trump administration's...

2/6 People marched across the Brooklyn Bridge and demanded that Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) be abolished for its 'zero tolerance' policy towards immigrants. Reuters

3/6 Donald Trump attempted to pacify citizens by signing an executive order declaring families should be kept together. But the Trump administration has still to reunite around 2,000 children with their parents. AP

4/6 Thousands marched in New York shouted "shame" and joined protesters in the Brooklyn Bridge. Reuters

5/6 Singer John Legend joined the protests in Los Angeles. He asked the people to resist the temptation to disengage. Reuters