US president Joe Biden arrives in Japan; set to meet PM Fumio Kishida
Biden, making his first trip to Asia as president, flew from South Korea into Yokota Air Base outside Tokyo, where he will meet with the prime minister and emperor on Monday, as well as unveil a US-led multilateral trade initiative
US President Joe Biden disembarks from Air Force One on his arrival at the US Yokota Air Base, in Fussa on the outskirts of Tokyo, Sunday. AP
US President Joe Biden shakes hands with Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi upon his arrival at the US Yokota Air Base, in Fussa on the outskirts of Tokyo, Sunday. AP
US President Joe Biden salutes on his arrival at the US Yokota Air Base, in Fussa on the outskirts of Tokyo, Sunday. AP
A group of activists chant slogans as they protest against US President Joe Biden's visit to Japan, in Tokyo on Sunday. AFP
A group of Myanmar activists demonstrate with placards calling the US government to sanction Myanmar's state-run Myanma Oil and Gas Enterprise ahead of US President Joe Biden's visit to Japan, in Tokyo, on Sunday. AFP
A group of Myanmar activists hold up placards calling for the release of their ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi following the country's 2021 military coup ahead of US President Joe Biden's visit to Japan, in Tokyo on Sunday. AFP