2/6

Reilly Opelka, with a huge serve coming in from a 6-foot-11 height, eased his way into the Round of 16. The 24-year-old has embraced the "serve-bot" moniker in what is his best result at a Grand Slam. He sent in 21 aces against Nikoloz Basilashvili to win 7-6, 6-3, 6-4 and has unseeded Lloyd Harris next. AP