US Open 2021: Djokovic, Barty win, Swiatek survives; shocker in doubles [Photos]
US Open on Thursday witnessed largely smooth sailing for the favourites while doubles presented the surprise results.
1/6
Novak Djokovic beat Tallon Griekspoor in straight sets in the second round of US Open on Thursday. The win takes him five away from a calendar slam - a feat no man has achieved since 1969. Next up for him is Japan's Kei Nishikori. AP
2/6
In a repeat of the first round, Ashleigh Barty dominated her opponent in the second round as well. Against Clara Tauson, the World No 1 took the opening set 6-1 and failed to close out the second set easily. In the end, she fought to move into the third round. She faces Shelby Rogers in the third round. AP
3/6
An emotional Iga Swiatek made errors by the bucketload but survived in the second round. Fiona Ferro led the 2020 French Open champion by a set and a break before collapsing as Swiatek composed herself. The Pole won 3-6, 7-6 (3), 6-0. AP
4/6
Great Britain's Emma Raducanu has taken her winning run from Wimbledon into the US Open. The 18-year-old captured everyone's attention in her foray to the second week of Wimbledon before retiring mid-match. In New York, she has collected five straight wins - including qualifying - will propel her into the top-100. She beat Zhang Shuai 6-2, 6-4 with 27 winners, 11 unforced errors. AP
5/6
Many seeded doubles pairings were sent packing from Flushing Meadows but it was the exit of top-seeded men's duo of Nikola Mektic and Mate Pavic that caught the attention. The Croatian pairing had won nine titles this year including at Wimbledon and the Olympics. There was also curtains for 2018 finalists Lukasz Kubot and Marcelo Melo and 2019 champions Juan-Sebastian Cabal and Robert Farah. AFP
6/6
Oscar Otte became the fifth men's qualifier to reach the third round. There haven't been so many qualifiers so deep at any Slam since six at the 2011 French Open and not at the US Open since five made it in 1984. AP