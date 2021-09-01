US Open 2021: Djokovic, Barty, Andreescu advance; historic day for American men on Day 2 [Photos]
Day 2 of US Open had its fair share of drama for some while it was smooth sailing for the big guns Novak Djokovic, Ashleigh Barty, Alexander Zverev - to name a few.
Novak Djokovic got his quest for a calendar slam underway at the US Open. He needed four sets to beat Holger Rune in the first round of the US Open. AP
World No 1 and Wimbledon champion Ashleigh Barty was pushed to a tiebreak by Vera Zvonareva in the first round. Elsewhere, there were comfortable wins for Karolina Pliskova, Iga Swiatek, Petra Kvitova, Belinda Bencic, Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova. Over the two days, all top-20 women's seed have won in New York. AP
Among the challengers to Novak Djokovic's title claim, Alexander Zverev, Denis Shapovalov and Matteo Berrettini advance on Day 2 of US Open. AP
2019 US Open champion Bianca Andreescu overcame nausea, challenge by Viktorija Golubic to come from a break down in the third set to win. Since 2019 Indian Wells, 28 of her 48 matches have gone to a deciding set. AP
Alex de Minaur lost to Taylor Fritz for just the first time after winning four in a row across ATP Tour and Challenger events. AP
Maxime Cressy stunned ninth seed Pablo Carreno Busta in the first round of US Open. The qualifier saved three match points in a win from two sets down. AP
Taylor Fritz was one of the multiple Americans to advance to the second round at the US Open. In total, 13 American men advanced to the second round in New York - most since 1994 when 15 made it. AP