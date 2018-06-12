1/7 Reclusive North Korean leader Kim Jong-un went on an evening tour of Singapore on Monday, posing with city-state officials at a tropical garden before visiting an infinity pool atop a landmark waterfront hotel, to the surprise of guests. Reuters Reclusive North Korean leader Kim Jong-un went on an evening tour of Singapore on Monday, posing...

2/7 Kim arrived in Singapore on Sunday for a historic summit with US president Donald Trump on Tuesday aimed at getting North Korea to give up its nuclear weapons and missiles in exchange for economic incentives and security guarantees. KCNA via Reuters Kim arrived in Singapore on Sunday for a historic summit with US president Donald Trump on...

3/7 The young North Korean leader is staying under heavy guard at a city centre hotel and had not appeared in public on Monday until about 9 pm, when one of his security officials buzzing about the hotel lobby shouted "It's all ready!". KCNA via Reuters The young North Korean leader is staying under heavy guard at a city centre hotel and had not...

4/7 Kim emerged in his trademark Mao-style suit to walk out to his black limousine, accompanied by his sister, Kim Yo-jong, and aides. AP Kim emerged in his trademark Mao-style suit to walk out to his black limousine, accompanied by...

5/7 His first stop was Gardens by the Bay which boasts the largest glass greenhouse and tallest indoor waterfall in the world. He then stopped at the Marina Bay Sands hotel for a look out over the bright city lights from its rooftop garden and infinity swimming pool. KCNA via Reuters His first stop was Gardens by the Bay which boasts the largest glass greenhouse and tallest...

6/7 He joined Singapore's foreign minister, Vivian Balakrishnan, who tweeted a selfie with a smiling Kim and Singapore education minister Ong Ye Kung, against a backdrop of flowers with the hashtag Guesswhere. Twitter @VivianBala He joined Singapore's foreign minister, Vivian Balakrishnan, who tweeted a selfie with a smiling...