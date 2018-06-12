1/5 US president Donald Trump shakes hands with North Korea leader Kim Jong-un at the Capella resort on Sentosa Island in Singapore ahead of the historic summit on Tuesday. AP US president Donald Trump shakes hands with North Korea leader Kim Jong-un at the Capella resort...

2/5 Donald Trump and Kim Jong-un shake hands for a third time as they sit down to talk on the sidelines of the Korea peace summit. AP

3/5 The two leaders sit down for one-on-one talks. They are expected to talk about denuclearisation of the Korean peninsula and extend a message of peace. Image courtesy: Twitter- @CGTNOfficial

4/5 Earlier, upon his arrival in Singapore on Monday, Kim Jong-un greeted the media at The Marina Bay Sands hotel. Reuters