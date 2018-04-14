1/4 Loud explosions rocked Syria's capital and filled the sky with heavy smoke early on Saturday after US president Donald Trump announced airstrikes in retaliation for the country's alleged use of chemical weapons. AP Loud explosions rocked Syria's capital and filled the sky with heavy smoke early on Saturday...

2/4 Smoke rising from east Damascus due to air strike. Syrian media reported that air defenses hit 13 rockets south of Damascus. After the attack ceased and the early morning skies went dark once more, vehicles with loudspeakers roamed the streets of Damascus blaring nationalist songs. AP Smoke rising from east Damascus due to air strike. Syrian media reported that air defenses hit 13...

3/4 The attack began on early Saturday morning with missiles hitting the eastern suburbs of Damascus, shaking the grounds from a distance. Some 100 Tomahawk missiles were launched from sea and by air at Syrian facilities. AP The attack began on early Saturday morning with missiles hitting the eastern suburbs of Damascus,...