Uprooted trees, damaged homes and no power: Hurricane Fiona's trail of destruction in Canada
Authorities sent to clean up the debris left by Hurricane Fiona witnessed nothing but destruction caused by the very powerful and dangerous storm', as it is described by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau
Fallen trees lean against a house in Sydney in the Canadian province of Nova Scotia. Fiona advanced to a Category 4 storm last Wednesday and remained so until Friday when it was downgraded from a hurricane to a tropical storm. AP
A downed power pole lays across a road. Parts of Canada experienced torrential rains and wind gusts of up to 160 km per hour. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said that Fiona is a “very powerful and dangerous storm”. He ensured that the army will be deployed to help with the assessment of the destruction caused by the storm. AP
An uprooted tree landed on a house in Glace Bay, Nova Scotia. According to a report by BBC, tropical storm warnings were issued for the Atlantic provinces of Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island, Newfoundland and New Brunswick, as well as in parts of Quebec. Fiona also knocked out power to more than 500,000 residents in Atlantic Canada. AP
Houses were destroyed by Hurricane Fiona in Rose Blanche east of Port aux Basques, Newfoundland and Labrador. Port aux Basques Mayor Brian Button said that some houses were washed away amid strong winds and surging seas. AP
Debris from destroyed cottages litters the ground at a cottage development in the French River area of Prince Edward Island. AP
Debris left behind by Fiona. Officials said that it could take several months to restore infrastructure in Canada. The Canadian Hurricane Centre estimated that Fiona was the lowest-pressure storm to make landfall on record in Canada. AP