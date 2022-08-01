Up, up and away: Balloon festival turns American skies into a rainbow
The skies of New Jersey turned colourful during the annual New Jersey Lottery Festival of Ballooning. The 135-foot tall sun-shaped balloon was the show stealer
Hot air balloons rise towards the sky during the 39th New Jersey Lottery Festival of Ballooning at Solberg Airport. It is North America's largest summertime hot air balloon and music festival that takes place from 29 to 31 July. AP
People inflate a hot air balloon. The festival features around 100 types of special shaped hot air balloons from around the country. AP
A sun-shaped hot air balloon flies up. This 135-foot tall New Jersey Lottery Sunny Days sun-shaped balloon has 65-foot wide sunglasses. AP
Ground crew inflate a US Constitution hot air balloon at the festival. AP
Hot air balloons are ascended twice a day, once early in the morning at 6:30 am and once in the evening at 6:30 pm. AP
Apart from ascending hot air balloons,the festival also includes fireworks at the night-time and concerts. AP