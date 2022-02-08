UP Assembly elections: On the campaign trail with Yogi Adityanath, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Akhilesh Yadav
The first phase of polling in the western state will be held on 10 February and political parties have carried out door-to-door campaigns, massive rallies and even virtual meets all in an attempt to woo voters
There are only two days before Uttar Pradesh, the populous state goes to polls. The state will see voting in seven phases and the results will be announced on 10 March along with the results of states such as Punjab, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur. Ahead of the polling, political leaders have carried out extensive campaigning to woo voters on to their side. Pictured is Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath checking his phone as he travels to Lucknow for a rally. The politicos have tight schedules, carrying out number of rallies and campaigns, all in an effort to win the voters' hearts and minds. AP
The UP poll arena will witness a multi-corner contest, with the BJP and the Samajwadi Party being the heavyweights. Most political pundits believe that Akhilesh Yadav, who has an alliance with the RLD seems to be the only competition to the BJP in the state Assembly elections. AP
For the Congress party, this election has a special significance. While Congress hasn't been in power in UP for decades, this is the first time in 30 years that the party is contesting in all 403 seats. AP
Western Uttar Pradesh, which has seen widespread protests over the Centre's now-repealed farm laws will be very crucial for the BJP for achieving the target of winning more than 300 seats out of total 403 again, political analysts say. AP
Campaigning has been a bit muted for the elections this year, owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Election Commission has banned roadshows, 'padyatras', cycle and vehicle rallies citing the high number of coronavirus cases. AP
Interestingly, this election will also be the first time Samajwadi Party's Akhilesh Yadav will contest the polls. Akhilesh will be contesting from Karhal in Mainpuri. Yogi Adityanath and Akhilesh Yadav had been MPs in the past, but they had never contested assembly elections. Both took the Vidhan Parishad route to become members of the UP legislature when they became chief ministers. Akhilesh is currently Azamgarh MP. AP
Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati is straining every nerve for the Uttar Pradesh assembly election due next year because she knows it’s a do-or-die situation for her. The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister has been aggressively hitting out at the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, the Congress, as well as the Samajwadi Party. The SP, in fact, was her ally in the 2019 Lok Sabha election. Mayawati, however, is taking no chances this time. The idea, of course, is to amplify the message that the BSP chief is a prime contender in the forthcoming election. AP
The Congress is being led by Priyanka Gandhi for the UP polls. With heavy loses in successive elections, the UP elections are critical for the party's future. In 2017, the party won just seven out of a total of 403 seats. And in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, it won just 1 out of a total of 80, with its leader Rahul Gandhi losing from the family stronghold of Amethi.AP