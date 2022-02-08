UP Assembly elections: On the campaign trail with Yogi Adityanath, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Akhilesh Yadav

1/8

There are only two days before Uttar Pradesh, the populous state goes to polls. The state will see voting in seven phases and the results will be announced on 10 March along with the results of states such as Punjab, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur. Ahead of the polling, political leaders have carried out extensive campaigning to woo voters on to their side. Pictured is Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath checking his phone as he travels to Lucknow for a rally. The politicos have tight schedules, carrying out number of rallies and campaigns, all in an effort to win the voters' hearts and minds. AP