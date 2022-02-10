UP Assembly Elections 2022: Amid EVM glitches and fear of COVID-19, voters throng in large numbers to cast their vote in Phase I of polls

3/11

The first phase of polling, which started at 7 am and will continue till 6 pm, is being held in 58 assembly seats spread across 11 districts in the western part of the state. Additional Chief Election Officer (ACEO) B D Ram Tiwari said to news agency PTI polling is going on peacefully. "There were reports of a technical error in EVMs at some places. Those EVMs are being replaced," he said. AP