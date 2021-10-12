Unlike any other: These Durga Puja pandals in West Bengal stand out for their unusual themes
Every year, different pandals in Kolkata come up with unique ideas that attract people from all over. From a library to the farmers' agitation, here are a few interesting ones that are worth the visit
This Durga Puja, some of the key pandals in the city have been decorated as per themes focusing on different subjects. While one in south Kolkata is shaped as a library to encourage reading, another has been erected in solidarity with the farmers ongoing agitation against the three farm laws. The Babubagan Sarbojanin Durgotsava Committee in south Kolkata designed its Durga Puja pandal as a library. AFP
The pandal displays prominent figures and books related to Bengal Renaissance. An organiser of the pandal said the aim was to encourage reading among the young people of the city. AFP
The Dum Dum Park Bharat Chakra Club has adopted a political stand in its theme for the pandal. The pandal's design is centred around the farmers' protest, more specifically the Lakhimpur Kheri incident. Artist Anirban Das, who conceptualised the pandal’s theme, has used a heap of slippers to symbolise the farmers’ protests. AFP
The pandal also depicts the sketch of a car running over a farmer. The Puja committee’s secretary Pratik Chowdhury, defending the pandal's design, was quoted as saying that as the farmers' protest is the most talked-about topic, they decided to go ahead with the design as a means to show their solidarity with the farmers. He also added that they had spent around Rs 25 lakh to create the theme. AFP
Meanwhile, another pandal in Kolkata is designed around the various natural disasters that have hit the state of West Bengal. AFP
Bangladesh's 50th independence anniversary is also the theme for one of the many pandals in the city. AFP