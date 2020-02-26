1/8 A brittle quiet seemed to have settled over parts of northeast Delhi on Wednesday with bouts of violence in some parts. Police and paramilitary personnel in large numbers descended on the roads of the riot-hit areas, keeping mobs away. The Delhi Police said they had registered 18 FIRs and arrested 106 people for their alleged involvement in the violence which claimed 27 lives. PTI A brittle quiet seemed to have settled over parts of northeast Delhi on Wednesday with bouts of...

2/8 The violence, which began as clashes between pro-CAA and anti-CAA protesters, had escalated on Monday, with the protesters resorting to stone pelting, arson. Rattan Lal, a head constable with the Delhi Police, died of injuries. PTI

3/8 The arson and stone pelting continued over night, leading to a communal riot like situation on Tuesday. Several localities like Chand Bagh, Bhajanpura, Gokulpuri, Maujpur, Kardampuri and Jaffrabad saw pitched battles between the members of two groups who also hurled petrol bombs and opened fire. Frenzied groups thrashed people on the road and vandalised vehicles, set ablaze shops and homes. PTI

4/8 On Tuesday, a TV journalist sustained a bullet injury while few other journalist reported that they have been beaten up by mobs and asked to delete photographs and video footage. Many police personnel were also injured. Security forces conducted a flag march in affected areas in an attempt to establish law and order. PTI

5/8 Also on Tuesday, the Delhi High Court in a midnight hearing, directed police to ensure safe passage and emergency treatment for those injured in the violence. During the day, rioters had blocked ambulance and the injured had to be carried on bikes and vans, police had said. AP

6/8 With even schools being vandalised in violence affected areas, Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia declared that all schools in Northeast Delhi would remain shut on Wednesday. The CBSE twice postponed the class 10, 12 exams for the centers in the district. PTI

7/8 On Wednesday, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval visited sensitive areas like Jaffrabad and Seelampur along with Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik and newly appointed special Commissioner SN Shrivastava and other senior officers. Doval was charged with reigning in the violence after the Delhi Police came under severe criticism for failing to do so. PTI