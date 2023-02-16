The Way of Water: The wonderful world that lives under the deep, blue seas

11/16

El Blanco – The White One: An evocative portrait of a southern right whale calf near Argentina’s Valdes Peninsula. The photographer points out that the calf’s mother can be identified in the background. He says: “The mother accepted our presence and allowed the calf to interact with us. It was very playful but careful not to hit us with its tail and seemed to be really enjoying it all!” Image Courtesy: Don Silcock/UPY 2023