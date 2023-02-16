The Way of Water: The wonderful world that lives under the deep, blue seas
Ever wondered what lies beneath blue waters? The winners of the Underwater Photographer of the Year 2023 contest give a sneak peek
1/16
Water Ballet: The photographer inspired by the original concept of “water ballet,” an outdated term for the current sport. He took the simple concept of an outdated term and made it quite literal in the series. This image features talented Sofia and was taken with a compact camera in a basic water housing at a friend’s pool. Image Courtesy: James Rokop/UPY2023
2/16
Death Trap: Turtles in our oceans are under threat from marine pollution. They consume floating plastic and get entangled in fishing nets. While looking for whales, this badly entangled Olive Ridley sea turtle was spotted. She was very calm while the guide freed the turtle from the net. Image Courtesy: Simon Lorenz/UPY 2023
3/16
The Swarm: A whale shark is surrounded by a cluster of small fish – known as a bait ball – in Australia’s Ningaloo Reef. The photographer said of this image, “The shark almost looked as if it was getting fed up with the small fish and it was attempting to shake off the swarm.” Image Courtesy: Ollie Clark/UPY 2023
4/16
Hopeless: This devastating picture shows a humpback whale dying ‘a slow, painful and agonizing death after having its tail entangled in ropes and buoys, rendering its tail completely useless’ off the coast of Mexico. The photographer admits: “Taking this photograph was, for me, the saddest moment I’ve experienced in the ocean.” Image Courtesy: Alvaro Herrero/UPY 2023
5/16
The Trunk: This amazing picture of an elephant’s trunk was taken in Thailand’s Phuket. The photographer says that the elephant was curious about his camera and was happy to feel it out. Image Courtesy: Suliman Alatiqi/UPY 2023
6/16
Boto Encantado: A river dolphin in the Brazilian portion of the Amazon River. Zhou says: “There’s a legend among locals in the Amazon that river dolphins, or “botos”, can transform into handsome men known as “boto encantado” at night to seduce women. This dolphin gave me a perfect pose and smile!” Image Courtesy: Kat Zhou/UPY 2023
7/16
A Home Divided: Polar bears and man exist in two different worlds. Human progress is relentless, but in the process we are melting ice and devastating the oceans. The two worlds – man and nature – continue to drift apart. If things continue as they are, the outcome will be catastrophic. Image Courtesy: Dmitry Kokh/UPY 2023
8/16
Unsung: This eye-opening picture shows plainfin midshipman fish nesting along the shore of Vancouver Island, Canada. In their nest, the fish are attached both to the seabed and their egg sacs. Image Courtesy: Shane Gross/UPY 2023
9/16
Curiosity Among Icebergs: A leopard seal snapped amid the icebergs in Antarctica. Image Courtesy: Rafael Fernandez Caballero/UPY 2023
10/16
Sky Full Of Rays: A fever of mobula rays (or ‘flying rays’) off the coast of the Mexican state of Baja California Sur. Spanish photographer Rafael Fernandez Caballero says that witnessing the scene was similar to ‘seeing a sky full of birds when underwater’. Image Courtesy: Rafael Fernandez Caballero/UPY 2023
11/16
El Blanco – The White One: An evocative portrait of a southern right whale calf near Argentina’s Valdes Peninsula. The photographer points out that the calf’s mother can be identified in the background. He says: “The mother accepted our presence and allowed the calf to interact with us. It was very playful but careful not to hit us with its tail and seemed to be really enjoying it all!” Image Courtesy: Don Silcock/UPY 2023
12/16
Welcome: Dolphins swim in the waters off the coast of Japan’s Mikurajima Island. Dolphins swim very quickly, so it is not easy to photograph them like this. On this occasion, a group of dolphins approached as if saying “welcome”. Image Courtesy: Takeshi Iioka/UPY 2023
13/16
Scillonian Reflections: This image taken from the waters of Great Bay, St Martins shows compass jellyfish gently pulsating close to surface. Image Courtesy: MNimmo/UPY 2023
14/16
The Fortunate Ones: Captured green turtles in Nicaragua. Shedding light on the efforts to govern green turtle fishing in the country, the photographer says: “These turtles had been confiscated by the Nicaraguan National Police because they were being illegally transported to a Nicaraguan city, where turtle consumption is no longer allowed. The turtles were later released back into the ocean.” Image Courtesy: Victor Huertas/UPY 2023
15/16
Engine With a Saddle: The ruins of an almost completely intact, single-engine WW II airplane! The plane is a F8F-1 Bearcat, a rare aircraft that Neil Armstrong famously once said was his favourite and has been described as “An Engine With a Saddle.” Image Courtesy: Brett Eldridge/UPY 2023
16/16
Pipe Reef: A large langoustine snapped in Loch Fyne, western Scotland. The photographer notes that the shellfish was ‘seemingly unperturbed’ by his presence. Image Courtesy: Dan Bolt/UPY 2023