Undersea volcanic eruption in Tonga causes massive oil spill 11,000 km away in Peru
At least three kilometres of Peru’s beaches have been dirtied by the oil spill when a ship loading oil into the La Pampilla refinery on the Pacific coast was rocked owing to the strong waves
Authorities in Peru are engaged in a massive clean-up across three beaches after unusually high waves attributed to the eruption of an undersea volcano in Tonga caused an oil spill on the Peruvian coast. AFP
The Peruvian Civil Defense Institute said in a press release that a ship was loading oil into La Pampilla refinery on the Pacific coast on Sunday when strong waves moved the boat and caused a spill. Environment Minister Ruben Ramirez said the accident had affected a three-kilometre (two-mile) stretch along three beaches. "There is great damage to biodiversity, and it could even impact human health," he said. AFP
Pampilla could face a fine of up to $34.5 million, the environment ministry said, as prosecutors opened an investigation into the company for environmental contamination. Ships worked on collecting oil still floating in the water, while workers in protective gear began cleaning oil that had washed ashore. AFP
The oil spill has prompted dozens of fishermen to protest outside the South American country’s main oil refinery. The fishermen carried a large Peruvian flag, fishing nets and signs that read “no to ecological crime,” “economically affected families” and “Repsol killer of marine fauna,” which referred to the Spain-based company that manages La Pampilla refinery. AFP
The waves covered the sand with a shiny black liquid, along with small dead crustaceans. Fifty workers from companies that work for Repsol inside the refinery removed the oil-stained sand with shovels and piled it up on a small promontory. AP
Juan Carlos Riveros, biologist and scientific director in Peru of Oceana – an organisation dedicated to protecting the world’s oceans – said that the species most affected by the spill include guano birds, seagulls, terns, tendrils, sea lions and dolphins. AP
The National Emergency Operations Center said in a statement that the spill had been brought under control. AP
The eruption on Saturday caused waves that crossed the Pacific. In Peru, two people drowned off a beach and there were reports of minor damage from New Zealand to Santa Cruz, California. AFP