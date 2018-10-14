1/5 Having got an easy target of 72 runs, Prithvi Shaw and KL Rahul managed to get past the total in just 16.1 overs. Shaw contributed with 33 made of 45 balls and was adjudged the man of the series as well. Umesh Yadav got the man of the match award for taking 10 wickets as Team India lifted the trophy. AP Having got an easy target of 72 runs, Prithvi Shaw and KL Rahul managed to get past the total in...

2/5 India had begun Day 3 on a bad note, losing Ajinkya Rahane very early when he was on 80. Pretty soon, Rishabh Pant too departed after having scored 92, to leave India tottering at 322/7. AP India had begun Day 3 on a bad note, losing Ajinkya Rahane very early when he was on 80. Pretty...

3/5 The star of the day for West Indies was captain Jason Holder, who picked up career's fifth 5-wicket haul, ending up with figures of 5 for 56 in 23 overs he bowled in the first innings. AP The star of the day for West Indies was captain Jason Holder, who picked up career's fifth...

4/5 West Indies bowled India out for 367. The hosts could only manage 59 runs on Day 3 losing 6 wickets quickly. They were ahead of Windies by a margin of 56 runs. AP West Indies bowled India out for 367. The hosts could only manage 59 runs on Day 3 losing 6...