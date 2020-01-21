1/15 Umang 2020, the annual cultural festival organised for the Mumbai police was a star-studded affair with several actors from Hindi cinema taking to the stage in entertaining performances. Among them was Sara Ali Khan, who danced to some of her famous numbers at the festival. Photo credit: Sachin Gokhale/ Firstpost Umang 2020, the annual cultural festival organised for the Mumbai police was a star-studded...

2/15 The event which took place on 19 January 2020 was also attended by the global icon Priyanka Chopra Jonas who dazzled the stage in a royal blue saree. Photo credit: Sachin Gokhale/ Firstpost

3/15 Actors Kriti Sanon and Vicky Kaushal were also among the attendees at the 2020 edition of the Umang festival. Photo credits: Sachin Gokhale/ Firstpost

4/15 The event was also attended by Maharashtra's Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, his son Aditya Thackeray and wife, Rashmi Thackeray. Photo credit: Sachin Gokhale/ Firstpost

5/15 A performance by actor Shah Rukh Khan also added to the glamour of the event. Photo credit: Sachin Gokhale/ Firstpost

6/15 Bollywood actor Rani Mukherjee (right) with the Mumbai Police Commissioner, Sanjay Barve, and his wife who were also in attendance at the event. Photo credit: Sachin Gokhale/ Firstpost

7/15 Actor and producer Madhuri Dixit Nene also stepped on to the stage at Umang 2020. Photo credit: Sachin Gokhale/ Firstpost

8/15 Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif engaged in comic banter when they joined Kapil Sharma on the stage during an act at the event. Photo credit: Sachin Gokhale/ Firstpost

9/15 Sonakshi Sinha rode onto the stage for a performance at the event. Photo credit: Sachin Gokhale/ Firstpost

10/15 Actors Riteish Deshmukh and Arjun Kapoor shaking a leg during the festivities of Umang 2020. Photo credit: Sachin Gokhale/ Firstpost

11/15 Hrithik Roshan also swayed to his song 'Ghungroo' dazzling the audiences during a performance at the event. Photo credit: Sachin Gokhale/ Firstpost

12/15 Anil Kapoor, who will be next seen playing a cop in Malang was also present at Umang 2020. Photo credit: Sachin Gokhale/ Firstpost

13/15 Actors Vidya Balan and Shilpa Shetty in the audience at the cultural festival organised for Mumbai police. Photo credit: Sachin Gokhale/ Firstpost

14/15 Nora Fatehi shaking a leg during her performance at Umang 2020. Actors Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor, Dharmendra and Janhavi Kapoor were also among the attendees at the event. Photo credit: Sachin Gokhale/ Firstpost