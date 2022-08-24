Ukraine's 'never give up' attitude on display as it marks 31st Independence Day
Not just Ukraine, where celebrations were mellowed down by the six-month-long war, but countries like Britain, Belgium, Croatia and France marked Ukraine’s 31st Independence Day. People across the globe decorated their surroundings with Ukraine’s national colours as well as attended rallies
1/11
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and his wife Olena on their way to attend a commemorative ceremony at a memorial wall displaying the images of soldiers who have been killed in the war. Ukraine celebrates its Independence Day on 24 August. This year, Ukraine's Independence Day also marks six months of the war with Russia. AFP
2/11
Ukrainian members of the honour guard mark the 'Day of the National Flag of Ukraine'. This year, the country is celebrating its 31st Independence Day. AFP
3/11
Florists decorate the entrance of 10 Downing Street with flowers in Ukraine's national colours, blue and gold. On Wednesday, President Zelenskyy delivered a rousing speech to his nation to commemorate Ukraine's Independence Day. He said, "On 24 February, we were told you have no chance. On 24 August, we say: Happy Independence Day, Ukraine. During these six months, we changed history, changed the world and changed ourselves." AP
4/11
People hold placards during a rally held in France to celebrate Ukraine's Independence Day. The placards read "182 days of war", "Russia, a terrorist state" and "No war in Ukraine". AFP
5/11
A child eats candy floss beside a destroyed Russian tank. According to a report by CNN, Kyiv's Military Administration banned independence day-related events and parades in the capital and other cities so that security forces can focus on potential Russian attacks. AFP
6/11
People hold a giant flag of Ukraine to celebrate its Independence Day in Brussels. AFP
7/11
People walk by and look at destroyed Russian tanks. Many people were seen in Kyiv inspecting the display of damaged military equipment. Some children even crawled up the rusty metal carcass of the tanks, while others posed in front of it. AFP
8/11
People pose with the Ukrainian flag in Brussels. United Kingdom's prime ministerial candidate Rishi Sunak praised the war-torn country for standing up against Russia and said that UK will always be Ukraine's "lifelong friend". AFP
9/11
A woman holds Ukraine's national flag as she looks into one of the destroyed Russian tanks. AP
10/11
People covered up the Manneken Pis statue with a costume of traditional Ukraine attire in Brussels. To mark Ukraine's 31st Independence Day and six months of the war, US president Joe Biden has confirmed an additional $3 billion of military assistance to the country. AFP
11/11
A girl wears a tiara made of Ukraine's national colours in a gathering attended by Ukrainians in Croatia. AFP