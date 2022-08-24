Ukraine's 'never give up' attitude on display as it marks 31st Independence Day

3/11

Florists decorate the entrance of 10 Downing Street with flowers in Ukraine's national colours, blue and gold. On Wednesday, President Zelenskyy delivered a rousing speech to his nation to commemorate Ukraine's Independence Day. He said, "On 24 February, we were told you have no chance. On 24 August, we say: Happy Independence Day, Ukraine. During these six months, we changed history, changed the world and changed ourselves." AP