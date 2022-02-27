Ukraine crisis: Russians hold anti-war rallies across country in defiance of Kremlin's threats
From Moscow to Siberia, Russian anti-war activists took to the streets again Sunday to protest Russia's invasion of Ukraine, despite the arrests of hundreds of protesters each day.
As per AP, demonstrators held pickets and marched in city centres, chanting "No to war!" as President Vladimir Putin ordered Russian nuclear deterrent to be put on high alert, upping the ante in the Kremlin's stand-off with the West and stoking fears of a nuclear war.
Protests against the invasion started Thursday in Russia and have continued daily ever since, even as Russian police have moved swiftly to crack down on the rallies and detain protesters. The protests Sunday appeared smaller than the ones that took place on Thursday, the first day of Russia's attack in Ukraine, when thousands of people rallied in Moscow and St. Petersburg, but their true scale was hard to assess.
A picture of Russia's President Putin is displayed beside one of Adolf Hitler on railings outside the Russian Consulate in Edinburgh on February 25, 2022 as protests take place against Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The Kremlin said on February 25, 2022 Russia's President was ready to send a delegation to Belarus for talks with Ukraine, as Russian forces approached Kyiv on the second day of Moscow's invasion. The day before Britain imposed a biting package of sanctions on Russia that British Prime Minister said would degrade its economy "for years to come".
According to the OVD-Info rights group that tracks political arrests, by Sunday afternoon police detained at least 356 Russians in 32 cities over anti-war demonstrations that day.