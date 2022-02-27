Ukraine crisis: Russians hold anti-war rallies across country in defiance of Kremlin's threats

4/5

A picture of Russia's President Putin is displayed beside one of Adolf Hitler on railings outside the Russian Consulate in Edinburgh on February 25, 2022 as protests take place against Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The Kremlin said on February 25, 2022 Russia's President was ready to send a delegation to Belarus for talks with Ukraine, as Russian forces approached Kyiv on the second day of Moscow's invasion. The day before Britain imposed a biting package of sanctions on Russia that British Prime Minister said would degrade its economy "for years to come". Image Courtesy: AFP