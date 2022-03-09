Ukraine conflict: Citizens of Irpin brave Russian shelling as they flee homes
Scores of people from the town of Irpin are making a harrowing journey, using a battered bridge — which had been intentionally blown up by Ukrainian forces to slow the Russian advance — to escape death and destruction
1/7
A woman reacts as her relatives cross a destroyed bridge as they evacuate the city of Irpin, northwest of Kyiv. Thousands of people are trying to flee the Ukrainian city but it's proving difficult as Ukrainian forces blew up bridges near the city to stop advancing Russian tanks. AFP
2/7
A rescuer pushes a trolley with an eldery woman during the evacuation by civilians of the city of Irpin. Irpin has found itself on the frontline between Russian and Ukrainian forces over the past week. AFP
3/7
People carry a wounded woman during the evacuation by civilians of the city of Irpin. Artillery and air strikes have caused severe damage in the area. AFP
4/7
People flee the city of Irpin. Supplies are running low, and residents in the city have been without electricity, water and heat, according to the governor of the Kyiv Oblast. AFP
5/7
A man holds a child as he flees the city of Irpin, west of Kyiv. Civilians have been braving shellfire and aerial bombardments to escape. AFP
6/7
A general view of a destroyed bridge in the city of Irpin. AFP
7/7
Members of the Red Cross help people who flee the city of Irpin, west of Kyiv. AFP