UK to hold days-long bash to celebrate queen's 70-year reign
Britain is getting ready for a party to celebrate Queen Elizabeth II’s 70 years on the throne with four days of pomp and pageantry in central London starting 2 June
The Archbishop of Canterbury holds the ritual crown of England, the crown of St Edward, over the head of Queen Elizabeth II, prior to the actual crowning at the coronation ceremony in Westminster Abbey, London, 2 June, 1953. AP/File
A cake to celebrate the start of Britain's Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee, at a reception she held for representatives from local community groups to commemorate her 70th years on the throne at Sandringham, England, 5 February, 2022. AP/File
Souvenir items for Britain's Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee are displayed for sale in the front window of the Cool Britannia store near Buckingham Palace, in London, 26 May, 2022. AP
Members of the Mahogany carnival group take part in a rehearsal for their upcoming performance at the Platinum Jubilee Pageant, at Queens Park Community School, in north London, 28 May, 2022. AP
As part of the jubilee pageant, dancers from London's African-Caribbean community will don costumes of giant flamingos, zebras and giraffes to re-imagine the moment in 1952 when Princess Elizabeth learned she had become queen while visiting a game park in Kenya. AP
A display paying homage to Britain's Queen Elizabeth II outside the Sloane Club and Sloane Place, in London, as part of "Chelsea in Bloom" an alternative floral art show which runs alongside the RHS Chelsea Flower Show, in streets and venues nearby, 23 May, 2022. AP
A group of corgi puppets made by puppet maker Louise Jones each one an individual and based on past and present Royal corgis, part of 'The Queen's Favourites' for the Platinum Jubilee Pageant, in Coventry, England, 5 May, 2022. AP
Union flags are displayed above the south hall of the Covent Garden district of London, to mark the upcoming Platinum Jubilee of the 70 year reign of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, 20 May, 2022. AP
A workmen carries a refurbished ornamental crown to be put atop a flag pole near Buckingham Palace as preparations take place to celebrate Britain's Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee in London, 28 April, 2022. AP