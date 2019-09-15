1/8 As protests over a now-abandoned plan to allow extraditions to mainland China entered the 15th week, pro-democracy protesters rallied outside Britain's consulate in Hong Kong on Sunday. The protesters demanded London do more to protect its former colonial subjects and ramp up pressure on Beijing over sliding freedoms. AP As protests over a now-abandoned plan to allow extraditions to mainland China entered the 15th...

2/8 Hundreds of demonstrators sang "God Save the Queen" and "Rule Britannia" outside the consulate, waving the Union Jack as well as Hong Kong's colonial-era flags. Under a deal signed with Britain ahead of the city's 1997 handover to China, Hong Kong is allowed to keep its unique freedoms for 50 years. AP Hundreds of demonstrators sang "God Save the Queen" and "Rule Britannia" outside the consulate,...

3/8 "Sino-British Joint Declaration is VOID," one read, referencing the 1984 agreement that paved the way for the city's handover, a deal that Hong Kongers were given no say over. AP "Sino-British Joint Declaration is VOID," one read, referencing the 1984 agreement that paved the...

4/8 Many of the protest signs accused Britain of not doing enough to confront Beijing over its tightening grip on the semi-autonomous Chinese city. and demanded that Hong Kongers who want to leave the city to be granted citizenship in Britain or other Commonwealth nations. AP Many of the protest signs accused Britain of not doing enough to confront Beijing over its...

5/8 Another large rally made its way through the city streets on Sunday afternoon in defiance of a ban by police, who warned the gathering was illegal. AP Another large rally made its way through the city streets on Sunday afternoon in defiance of a...

6/8 Protesters burned Chinese flags and tore down banners congratulating China's ruling Communist Party, which will celebrate its 70th year in power on 1 October. Hundreds of protesters later targeted the government office complex, throwing bricks and petrol bombs through police barriers. AP Protesters burned Chinese flags and tore down banners congratulating China's ruling Communist...

7/8 Police responded by firing volleys of tear gas and using water cannon trucks to spray chemical-laced water as well as blue liquid that helped them identify offenders, in a repeat of confrontational scenes from the last several weeks of the protests. AP Police responded by firing volleys of tear gas and using water cannon trucks to spray...