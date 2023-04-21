Uff, Yeh Garmi! India sweats and swelters in heatwave conditions
Large parts of India, including Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh and Odisha are experiencing heatwave conditions. Temperatures are soaring and the India Meteorological Department has said that there will be no respite until the weekend
It’s hot, hot, hot and there’s nowhere to hide. Large parts of India are reeling from heatwave conditions and the IMD has said that the extreme heat will continue until next week. People are finding different ways to keep cool, like this man who is spraying his face with water from an irrigation pipe in UP’s Lucknow. AP
Heatwave conditions are being felt across the span of the country, with a hot haze appearing over Ahmedabad. PTI
People walk through a dust storm on a hot summer day in Prayagraj. On Tuesday, the town located in Uttar Pradesh logged a record 44.2 degrees Celsius. AFP
A woman covers herself with a scarf to shelter from the heat during a hot day in New Delhi. The capital received some respite from the extreme heat after it received light showers on Thursday. AFP
A man takes bath during a hot summer day in New Delhi. PTI
An elderly person reads a book lying under the shade of a tree to cool himself as northern Indian continues to reel under intense heat wave. The heatwave is impacting human lives, with crops impacted. Some schools have also closed while some have changed their timings. AP
Children take a bath in a canal to get respite from heat on a hot summer day, in Dehradun. PTI
Children cool themselves in the river Gomti in UP. The IMD has asked people to stay indoors as far as possible and stay hydrated in these conditions. AP
And it’s not just us who’s feeling the heat. Animals and birds are also feeling hot, and try to stay cool in this weather. AP
A veterinarian treats a yellow footed green pigeon suffering from dehydration at the Jivdaya Charitable Trust on a hot summer day in Ahmedabad. AFP