UEFA Champions League 2021-22: Atletico, Manchester City players scuffle in photos

7/7

The pushing and shoving soon died down as John Stones managed to calm down the situation. However, City's Jack Grealish (far left) has something offensive to say to Savic, which led to the Balkan momentarily grabbing Grealish by his hair. Grealish, however, didn't retaliate, to his action as the match went into the stoppage time with no goal from Atletico. A further argument did take place between the players of both sides after the final whistle as they walked into the tunnel. Twitter/Screengrab