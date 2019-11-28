1/5 Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray takes oath as the 18th Chief Minister of Maharashtra, at Shivaji Park in Mumbai. PTI Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray takes oath as the 18th Chief Minister of Maharashtra, at...

2/5 Uddhav Thackeray greets his supporters after taking oath as the chief minister of Maharashtra. The 59-year-old is the third Sena leader and first

from the Thackeray family to occupy the post. PTI Uddhav Thackeray greets his supporters after taking oath as the chief minister of Maharashtra....

3/5 Congress leaders Kapil Sibal and Mallikarjun Kharge, NCP's Ajit Pawar and Praful Patel, DMK's TR Balu during the swearing-in ceremony of the newly-formed Maharashtra government. Six other MLAs, two each from the Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress also took oath on Thursday. PTI Congress leaders Kapil Sibal and Mallikarjun Kharge, NCP's Ajit Pawar and Praful Patel, DMK's TR...

4/5 Uddhav Thackeray with his wife Rashmi and son Aaditya meets NCP president Sharad Pawar during the swearing-in ceremony. The Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress formed the government after the Thackeray-led party fell out with pre-poll ally BJP over sharing the chief ministerial post. PTI Uddhav Thackeray with his wife Rashmi and son Aaditya meets NCP president Sharad Pawar during the...