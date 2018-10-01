1/8 Typhoon Trami struck Japan's mainland on Saturday, triggering heavy rain and gusty winds in several parts of the country. Reuters Typhoon Trami struck Japan's mainland on Saturday, triggering heavy rain and gusty winds in...

2/8 NASA's Aqua satellite tweeted an image of what Typhoon Trami looked like from space. The southern parts of Japan are the most affected by the storm. Several areas saw wind speeds as high as 216 kilometre per hour. Twitter/@NASAEarth

3/8 Typhoon Trami caused widespread destruction as heavy rains and strong wind lashed the southern island of Okinawa. The strength of the typhoon washed a ship ashore at a port in Yonabaru. Reuters

4/8 At least 120 people were injured in the storm, which hit even as Japan is still recovering from Typhoon Jebi that hit last month. It was the strongest storm in 25 years and had caused widespread damage to western parts of the nation. Reuters

5/8 Trami is the latest in a string of extreme weather-related incidents and natural disasters to hit Japan, which has suffered typhoons, flooding, earthquakes and heatwaves in recent months, claiming scores of lives and causing extensive damage. Twitter/@TheMiss_K

6/8 Due to fierce winds and rains, very few residents ventured outside. Twitter/@TokyoFashion

7/8 The typhoon disrupted travel and transport in Japan, as bullet train services were suspended, more than 1,000 flights were cancelled and Tokyo's evening train services were scrapped. Twitter/@EarthUncutTV