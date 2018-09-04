1/6 The strongest Typhoon to hit Japan in 25 years made landfall on Tuesday, killing two and injuring dozens. Typhoon Jebi slammed into the west of the country packing winds of up to 216 kilometres per hour. AP The strongest Typhoon to hit Japan in 25 years made landfall on Tuesday, killing two and injuring...

2/6 The winds peeled off multi-storey scaffolding attached to buildings. Evacuation advisories have been issued for more than 300,000 people in western Japan, including 280,000 in the port city of Kobe. Local officials have set up some 1,500 shelters. AP The winds peeled off multi-storey scaffolding attached to buildings. Evacuation advisories have...

3/6 As many as 800 flights were cancelled, including several international flights departing and arriving at Nagoya and Osaka. According to local media reports, about a million households were left without power by the storm. AP As many as 800 flights were cancelled, including several international flights departing and...

4/6 The strong gusts also toppled trucks on bridges and swept a tanker anchored in Osaka bay into a nearby bridge running to the Kansai International Airport. AP The strong gusts also toppled trucks on bridges and swept a tanker anchored in Osaka bay into a...

5/6 Local media warned that the wind speed were strong enough to bring down traditional-style wooden houses and power poles, and urged people in affected areas to avoid non-essential travel. Primary and middle schools in affected areas were closed for safety reasons. AP Local media warned that the wind speed were strong enough to bring down traditional-style wooden...