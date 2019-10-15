1/9 Typhoon Hagibis hit Japan on Saturday night, unleashing strong winds and dumping historic rainfall that caused more than 200 rivers to overflow, leaving thousands of homes flooded, damaged or without power. It is said to be one of the most powerful typhoons to hit Tokyo in decades. AP Typhoon Hagibis hit Japan on Saturday night, unleashing strong winds and dumping historic...

2/9 Hagibis crashed into the country on Saturday night, but brought hours of heavy rains even before it arrived, causing landslides and filling rivers until they burst their banks. In this image, the words 'Water, Food,' are written on the ground in Marumori town, Miyagi prefecture. AP

3/9 Rescuers in Japan worked into a third day on Tuesday in a search for survivors. The typhoon is said to have killed nearly 70 people and caused widespread destruction. AP

4/9 Earlier, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe told a parliamentary session that the number of deaths tied to Hagibis had climbed to 53 and was expected to rise, as at least another nine people are presumed dead. But by Tuesday morning, national broadcaster NHK put the toll at nearly 70, with more than a dozen missing. AP

5/9 As the toll of death and destruction continued to climb, the government said it was considering approving a special budget for the ongoing disaster response and eventual reconstruction. AP

6/9 Among the areas affected by the storm was the Fukushima region, where several bags containing soil and plants collected during nuclear decontamination efforts were washed away. AP

7/9 Utility workers surveyed damages in a neighbourhood devastated by the typhoon. Government officials warned that more rain was expected throughout the day on Tuesday in several parts of the country affected by the typhoon. AP

8/9 Military and fire department helicopters winched survivors from roofs and balconies in several locations, but in Fukushima, one operation went tragically awry when a woman died after falling while being rescued. AP