Twelve dead, thousands without power as Europe battles its worst storm in thirty years
Storm Eunice has triggered flight cancellations, weather alerts across UK, Netherlands, Germany and Belgium since making landfall near the Dutch coast on Friday
Waves crash against the sea wall and Porthcawl Lighthouse in Wales, UK, as Storm Eunice makes landfall on Friday. The storm caused mayhem in the country, shutting the English Channel port of Dover, closing bridges linking England and Wales, and halting most trains in and out of London. (AP)
Millions of Britons are being urged to cancel travel plans and stay indoors amid fears of high winds and flying debris as the second major storm this week prompted a rare 'red' weather warning across southern England. (AP)
The UK weather service said a gust provisionally measured at 196 km per hour, thought to be the strongest ever in England was recorded on the Isle of Wight as Storm Eunice swept across the country's south. (AP)
A local butcher carries his shop sign across a snowy pavement in Tow Law, County Durham, UK. The extreme weather has forced the closure of shops and restaurants. (AP)
A view of damage to the roof of the O2 Arena, caused by strong winds, in southeast London. The local fire brigade said that there were no reports of any injuries as around 1,000 people were evacuated from the building, which hosts major events including concerts and features restaurants. (AP)
A boat hangs from a tree that was uprooted by the storm in Voorburg, the Netherlands. The Dutch weather institute issued its highest warning, code red, for coastal regions of the Netherlands and code orange for much of the rest of the country as the storm bore down on the low-lying nation. (AP)
Part of the roof of soccer club ADO The Hague’s stadium blows off as Eunice causes significant damages in the Netherlands (AP)