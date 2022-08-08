Turning red: Rivers of lava flow as Iceland's Fagradalsfjall volcano erupts
Tourists are thronging near the site of Mount Fagradalsfjall volcano in southwestern Iceland near capital Reykjavik to marvel at the bubbling lava. The volcano erupted for the second time in 6,000 years just eight months after its last eruption which began in March last year officially ended
There she blows! Curious onlookers made their way to the site of a volcano erupting near Iceland’s capital Reykjavik to marvel at the bubbling lava. The Fagradalsfjall mountain near Keflavik airport, Reykjavik, is erupting again. AFP
<br />According to senior Icelandic geophysicist (earth scientist) Professor Magnus Tumi Gudmundsson, between 20,000 to 50,000 litres of molten rock are spewing from the crack in the earth every second. This eruption is the second time in 6,000 years just eight months after its last eruption which began in March last year officially ended. AP
The eruption hasn't affected air traffic yet, but the Norwegian Meteorological Agency has put in a code red for air traffic in the area. Experts state that the eruption appears to be small and no infrastructure is at risk. AFP
People and tourists have begun flocking the area to look at the lava flowing from the newly erupted volcano. However, the local police suggested that tourists wait to view the eruption until a safe path is found as it is not in an easy place to find if they get into trouble. AP
A close-up of the lava flowing from Fagradalsfjall volcano in Iceland. AP
The 2021 eruption in the same area produced spectacular lava flows for several months. Hundreds of thousands people flocked to see the spectacular sight. AP
<br />Iceland, located above a volcanic hotspot in the North Atlantic, averages an eruption every four to five years. The most disruptive in recent times was the 2010 eruption of the Eyjafjallajokull volcano, which sent clouds of ash and dust into the atmosphere, interrupting air travel for days between Europe and North America because of concerns the ash could damage jet engines. AFP