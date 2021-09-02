Tsitsipas wins amid bathroom break furore, Muguruza and Azarenka set up third-round clash [Photos]
Tsitsipas registers another victory, Muguruza and Medvedev move further. Check out the key moments from US Open 2021
Stefanos Tsitsipas, of Greece, acknowledges the crowd after defeating Adrian Mannarino, of France, during the second round of the US Open tennis championships. The talking point yet again was the bathroom break he took during the match. He took a eight-minute break between third and fourth sets and was welcome back with boos from the spectators. He had done the same in the last round making Andy Murray angry. AP
Stadium workers dry rain off the court in Louis Armstrong Stadium during a match between Diego Schwartzman, of Argentina, and Kevin Anderson, of South Africa, in the second round of the US Open tennis championships. High winds and water drenched the grounds and wind-blown rain entered through upper corner opening under the closed roof of Louis Armstrong Stadium to suspend the Anderson-Schwartzman match. AP
Garbine Muguruza returns a shot to Andrea Petkovic during the second round of the US Open tennis championships. She beat Andre Petkovic 6-4, 6-2 to register her first win in four games against the German player. AP
Victoria Azarenka, of Belarus, reacts after scoring a point against Tereza Martincova, of the Czech Republic, during the first round of the US Open tennis championships. Muguruza will face Azarenka next. She beat Italy's Jasmine Paolini in two sets. AP
Andrey Rublev, of Russia, reacts after defeating Pedro Martinez, of Spain, during the second round of the US Open tennis championships. He beat Spain's Pedro Martinez 7-6 (7/2), 6-7 (5/7), 6-1, 6-1 to move into third round where he faces 50th ranked American Frances Tiafoe. AP
Daniil Medvedev, of Russia, returns a shot to Dominik Koepfer, of Germany, during the second round of the US Open tennis championships. He beat Koepfer in three sets (6-4, 6-1, 6-2). AP