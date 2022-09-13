Trishul, Chess Set, and More: Gifts received by PM Narendra Modi that will be auctioned on his birthday
Narendra Modi might be the only person to give away gifts on his birthday. Starting 17 September, gifts and mementos presented to the prime minister will go under the hammer. The proceedings will go to the Namami Gange Project
A Trishul was presented by the Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh Jairam Thakur, Around 1,000 gifts and mementos received by Narendra Modi are ready to be auctioned by the Ministry of Culture. The auction will start from 17 September to 2 October. ANI
The chess set was given to the Prime Minister by Chennai’s Chess Olympics. The bidding for this set will start at Rs 55,000. ANI
This metallic sculpture of Lord Krishna was gifted by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. According to ANI, the National Gallery of Modern Art of New Delhi will hold an exhibition of mementos and gifts presented to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. ANI
This swimming cap is autographed by the Indian Men’s Paralympics team. The bidding for it will start at Rs 1.5 lakh. News18
A canvas depicting the change brought by Prime Minister’s Ayushman Bharat scheme. The funds raised through the auction will be poured into the Namami Gange Programme. News18
An artwork depicting Mahatma Gandhi as the Father of the Nation and Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the son of the nation. According to ANI, this e-auction will be the fourth in the series of auctions launched by the Prime Minister’s Office in 2019. News18