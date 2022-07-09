Trip of a lifetime: Saudi Arabia witnesses largest Hajj since pandemic

9/10

In the next three days, pilgrims will move to Mina to perform the symbolic stoning of the devil (ramy) by throwing seven pebbles or stones at the largest of three pillars. On this day, animals like sheep or goats are slaughtered after the ‘stoning of the devil’ to commemorate Abraham’s sacrifice to God when he obeyed the command to sacrifice his son. This day is also the day Muslims worldwide celebrate the Eid al-Adha festival. AP