1/11 The 800-feet-long picturesque Tower Bridge in London continues to be one of the iconic structures of the city. Built over the Thames, the combined Bascule and suspension bridge were constructed over a span of eight years. Image clicked via OPPO Reno 10X Hybrid zoom

2/11 On the highest point of the City of London, Ludgate Hill, sits the St. Paul's Cathedral, the second largest domed cathedral in the world. The Anglican cathedral is the seat of the Bishop of London and the mother church of the Diocese of London. Image clicked via OPPO Reno 10X Hybrid zoom

3/11 The view from atop the cathedral comes after a gruelling climb of 259 steps built in a very narrow passage. At the top, one can see around 25 miles of the city in each direction on one such cold, rainy day. Image clicked via OPPO Reno 10X Hybrid zoom

4/11 The 366-feet dome also houses a whispering gallery where a whisper can be heard with clarity from even 112 feet afar. Image clicked via OPPO Reno 10X Hybrid zoom

5/11 (L-R) Wax statues of Pele, Virat Kohli and Sachin Tendulkar at Madame Tussauds in London. Image clicked via OPPO Reno 10X Hybrid zoom

6/11 Wax figures of Christiano Ronaldo and Rafael Nadal at London's Madame Tussauds. Image clicked via OPPO Reno 10X Hybrid zoom

7/11 Wax statue of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Madame Tussauds. Image clicked via OPPO Reno 10X Hybrid zoom

8/11 The Kennington Oval stadium was packed to the rafters on the day of the India-Australia match of the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup. Image clicked via OPPO Reno 10X Hybrid zoom

9/11 Fans celebrating India's win against Australia, with chants like 'Dus rupaye ka gola, Virat Kohli shola' almost creating an air similar to Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium. Image clicked via OPPO Reno 10X Hybrid zoom

10/11 Fans clicking selfies with Sudhir Gautam, a Sachin Tendulkar superfan who travels around the world to support the Indian cricket team. Image clicked via OPPO Reno 10X Hybrid zoom