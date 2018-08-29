1/8 The glow of the morning light washing over the centuries-old temples on the ghats and the ageless river. The glow of the morning light washing over the centuries-old temples on the ghats and the ageless...

2/8 The graffiti on the walls jump out in the daylight. The bright colors and surreal patterns against the old and moss-coated havelis. The graffiti on the walls jump out in the daylight. The bright colors and surreal patterns...

3/8 There are people bathing, singing hymns, meditating, getting a haircut, going for a run, or just sitting around, soaking it all in. There are people bathing, singing hymns, meditating, getting a haircut, going for a run, or just...

4/8 Every ghat has its own unique aesthetic and atmosphere, from the architecture and the temples around it to how much it has kept up with time. Every ghat has its own unique aesthetic and atmosphere, from the architecture and the temples...

5/8 The evening ceremony at the ghats reaches its fever pitch with the final aarti. People swaying. Their faces lit golden in the light of the flames. The fire rising to the sky, reflecting into the cold, dark water below. The evening ceremony at the ghats reaches its fever pitch with the final aarti. People swaying....

6/8 Built in the 17th century by Aurangzeb, Alamgir Mosque’s glorious domes tower above the surrounding landscape. Built in the 17th century by Aurangzeb, Alamgir Mosque’s glorious domes tower above the...

7/8 To be on a boat is to see the city with new eyes. Everything is familiar in a way, yet the perspective is so dramatically different, it takes your breath away. To be on a boat is to see the city with new eyes. Everything is familiar in a way, yet the...