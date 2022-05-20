Trashy fashion! American environmentalist wears garbage for a month
Rob Greenfield is turning heads as he walks down the streets of Los Angeles. Dressed in 28 kilograms of garbage, the campaigner is trying to raise awareness about how much waste people produce in a month
One man's trash is Rob Greenfield's suit. Rob Greenfield, a resident of Los Angeles, has been wandering the streets in a specially designed suit that holds all of the junk he has produced over the last few weeks. AFP
For those wondering why Rob is choosing to wear a 'trashy' outfit, here's why: He wants to show just how much trash we unthinkingly throw away every month. AFP
Greenfield's suit weighs around 28 kilograms of rubbish generated from the drinks, snacks and meals he has consumed. All of it is packed in his clear plastic suit, with specially constructed pockets on the arms, legs and back. The legs are already bulging with cans that clatter and restrict his ability to walk, adding to the overall impression of a robot made of junk. AFP
Rob Greenfield said about his suit, ""For most of us, trash is out of sight, out of mind. We throw it in the garbage can and it goes away and we never think about it again. I wanted to create a visual that helps people to really see how much our trash adds up." AFP
Greenfield prides himself on living a minimalist life with only a handful of possessions. However, for the purpose of the trash suit, he decided to put aside the asceticism and consume like the average American for 30 days. AFP
The sight of a man wearing garbage as he wanders through upmarket parts of one of America's most avowedly consumerist cities raises some eyebrows, but, he says, most people are interested in learning more. "There are some people who think I’m someone who’s experiencing homelessness or that I have a mental health issue, but for the most part, people have just been very positive," he was quoted as telling AFP