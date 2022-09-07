Traffic leaves ‘Burners’ to feel the heat of the Burning Man for hours
This year’s Burning Man Festival was a little different. The energy and excitement were the same as previous years, but revellers had to walk around in the midst of a sandstorm and were forced to wait for over nine hours to go back home owing to massive traffic
The Burning Man in US’ Nevada returned after a two-year pandemic shutdown. The annual summer event is held for nine days and is participated hundreds and thousands. Participants often come in wild costumes and the event is marked by musical performances and art installations. AP
A man riding a scooty at the Burning Man Festival in Nevada’s Black Rock desert. The festival is organised by a non-profit organisation called the Burning Man Project. According to a report by Business Insider, there’s no monetary exchange allowed at the festival and people are allowed to participate in activities like wine tasting and zip lining for free. AP
Participants ride their bikes as they pass through an art piece at the Burning Man Festival. The name ‘Burning Man’ comes from the symbolic ritual of burning a large wooden sculpture, the Man. AP
People walk and ride their bikes in the Black Rock desert in Nevada, the festival’s official location. This year, celebrations were clouded by a dust storm that plummeted visibility. The theme for this year was ‘Waking Dream’. AP
Volunteers decorate a dome structure at the Burning Man Festival. This year the festival was held from 28 August to 5 September. According to New York Post, the festival was started by a group of San Francisco artists in 1986. It was then shifted to the desert in 1991. AP
The festival ended with the ritual of burning of an effigy called the ‘Burning Man’. This year the event was attended by over 80,000 people. Image courtesy: @burningman/Twitter
An aerial view of vehicles stuck on a 15-lane road. As revellers started to make their way back home after the festival concluded on Monday, many were stranded on the road for over nine hours due to massive traffic. Some people reportedly had to wait for as long as 12 hours to leave the event. Image courtesy: @cjyu/Twitter