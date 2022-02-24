Ukraine: Traffic jams, long queues at gas stations and rush at bus stops as Russian advance continues
Thousands of anxious residents were spotted trying to leave Kyiv, the capital city of Ukraine, as the country faces a Russian invasion
Inhabitants of Kyiv, Ukraine, leave the city following pre-offensive missile strikes of the Russian armed forces. Overnight, Russia began a large-scale attack on Ukraine, with explosions reported in multiple cities and far outside the restive eastern regions held by Russian-backed rebels. AP
As air sirens blew in Kyiv, roads were choked with vehicles lining the highways and streets. From long queues on streets to rush at gas stations, people left no stone unturned to get themselves out of the danger zone. AP
A Ukrainian policeman walked on a platform backdropped by people waiting for a Kiev bound train in Kostiantynivka, the Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine on Thursday. AP
Leader of the Italian Democratic party, Enrico Letta, comforted a crying woman during a protest staged by Ukrainian people living in Rome, close to the Russian Embassy in Rome, on 24 February. AP
Thousands of anxious residents were spotted trying to leave Kyiv, the capital city of Ukraine, as the country faced a Russian invasion. Many were seen heading towards railway stations and bus stops to get out of the war zone. AP
A view of a damaged car in the aftermath of Russian shelling, parked in a street in Mariupol, Ukraine, on Thursday. Ukraine's government said Russian tanks and troops rolled across the border in a 'full-scale war' that could rewrite the geopolitical order and whose fallout already reverberated around the world. AP