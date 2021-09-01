Traffic crawls, life disrupted in Mumbai and Delhi owing to heavy rains [Photos]
Heavy downpour submerged low-lying areas in knee-deep water, causing congestion on the streets
Rains lashed various parts of Delhi and the national capital region, bringing traffic movement to a grinding halt. AFP
Officials at the India Meteorological Department gauged 112.1 mm rainfall in the 24 hours ending 8:30 am on Wednesday, the highest in at least 12 years. In 2010, the capital had recorded 110 mm rainfall on 20 September. AFP
On Tuesday, Delhi gauged 84 mm rainfall in just six hours -- between 8:30 am and 2:30 pm -- that flooded roads and led to massive traffic snarls on key stretches such as ITO, Ring Road near IP Estate flyover, Dhaula Kuan, and Rohtak road. AFP
At 6 am on Wednesday, the IMD issued an alert for "one or two spells of moderate rain" and "heavy rain at isolated places" in Delhi-NCR. AFP
The weather department said the rain could "flood low-lying areas and streets and disrupt the traffic flow on major roads". It also warned that more rainfall is likely during the day. AFP
The Delhi Traffic Police has issued an advisory against traffic obstruction at the Azad Market Subway going towards Pratap Nagar due to the heavy water-logging at the road. It said the Zakhira underpass was also closed due to water-logging. AFP
The rains led to the humidity levels to rise in the capital. The relative humidity in the morning in Delhi was recorded at 84 percent, according to the India Meteorological Department. AFP
On Tuesday, Mumbai woke up to heavy showers, which continued throughout the day. The rain led to water-logging in several areas of the city. AFP
The IMD has issued a yellow alert for Mumbai. Despite the rains, local train and air services continued to run smoothly in Mumbai. The rainfall is likely to decrease gradually from 2 September, and the city might receive only light drizzles during the weekend. AFP