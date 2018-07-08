1/7 Fourth seed Alexander Zverev was eliminated from Wimbledon 2018 after losing to Ernests Gulbis of Latvia. Zverev lost 7-6, 4-6, 5-7, 6-3, 6-0. AP Fourth seed Alexander Zverev was eliminated from Wimbledon 2018 after losing to Ernests Gulbis of...

2/7 Top seed Simona Halep surrendered an early lead to go out against Hsieh Su-wei. Su-wei beat Halep 3-6, 6-4, 7-5 to leave Karolina Pliskova as the only player from the top 10 seeds in Women's Singles still in the tournament. AP

3/7 Three-time Wimbledon winner Novak Djokovic beat Kyle Edmund 4-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-4 to progress to the next round. Andy Murray's decision to not participate in Wimbledon had effectively made Edmund England's best shot at the Men's Singles title. AP

4/7 Eleventh seed Angelique Kerber cruised to a clinical victory over Japan's Naomi Osaka. Kerber beat Osaka 6-2, 6-4 in straight sets. AP

5/7 Juan Martin Del Potro continued his impressive run of form by making quick work of Frenchman Benoit Paire, beating him 6-4, 7-6, 6-3. AP

6/7 Fifteenth seeded Belgian Elise Mertens was beaten 2-6, 2-6 in straight sets by Dominika Cibulkova. The unseeded Cibulkova has been playing with intent, knocking out two seeded players after her place in the seeding was awarded to Serena Williams by Wimbledon. AP