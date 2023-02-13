Top Gun: India's big birds shine at inaugural day of Aero India 2023 event
The Aero India 2023 show is back and it's bigger and better than before! On the inaugural day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and others were wowed by acrobats by the Indian Air Force's Suryakiran team and other aircraft, including the LCH Prachand
Asia’s largest aero show, Aero India, is back! The five-day event kicked off at Yelahanka Air Force Station, Bengaluru and will focus on building partnership between aerospace sector of India and foreign countries. Pictured here is the Indian Air Force’s Sukhoi Su-30MKI at the inauguration of Aero India 2023. AP
The IAF’s Suryakiran aerobatic team shocks and awes people as they perform various stunts in the Bengaluru skies. The Aero India show will witness participation by more than 80 countries along with 800 defence companies, including around 100 foreign and 700 Indian companies. AP
Indian Air Force aircraft fly in a formation during the inauguration of the Aero India 2023. On the first day, crowds were thrilled with IAF Chief VR Chaudhari led the Gurukul formation. The theme of this year’s exhibition is ‘The Runway to a Billion Opportunities’. AP
IAF’s aerobatic team Suryakiran aircraft criss-cross as they perform manoeuvres on the first day of the Aero India 2023 at Yelahanka air base in Bengaluru. AP
India’s Light Combat Helicopter also made an appearance at the Aero India 2023 show. Exhibitors which will feature at the event are Airbus, Boeing, Dassault Aviation, Lockheed Martin, Israel Aerospace Industry, BrahMos Aerospace, Army Aviation, HC Robotics, SAAB, Safran, Rolls Royce, Larsen & Toubro, Bharat Forge Limited, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL), Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL) and BEML Limited. AP
The Suryakiran team wows the audience. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said Aero India will act as a catalyst in further growth of the aerospace sector in India. AP
The LCH Prachand, which was inducted into service in October last year, is one of the main attractions at the Aero India 2023 show. The LCH Prachand has the ability to land and take off at a height of 5,000 metres (16,400 feet), making it the only assault helicopter in the world that is suitable for use in the high-altitude regions of the Siachen glacier. AP
The Suryakiran aerobatics team at the Aero India 2023. According to officials, around 250 agreements are expected to be firmed up at Aero India, which is estimated to unlock investment to the tune of around Rs 75,000 crore. PTI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who inaugurated Aero India 2023, also released a commemorative stamp. AP
Speaking at the inauguration, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, that the sky of Bengaluru is a witness to the capability of New India. “Bengaluru’s sky is giving a testimony that the new height is the truth of New India. Today, the nation is touching new heights and even crossing it”, the prime minister said. AP
Flags of the participating countries are placed in a row during the inauguration of the Aero India 2023 at Yelahanka air base in Bengaluru. AP
A delegate from Vietnam takes photographs of his colleagues on the first day of the Aero India 2023 at Yelahanka air base in Bengaluru. AP