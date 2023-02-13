Top Gun: India's big birds shine at inaugural day of Aero India 2023 event

7/12

The LCH Prachand, which was inducted into service in October last year, is one of the main attractions at the Aero India 2023 show. The LCH Prachand has the ability to land and take off at a height of 5,000 metres (16,400 feet), making it the only assault helicopter in the world that is suitable for use in the high-altitude regions of the Siachen glacier. AP