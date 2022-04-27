Too hot to handle! Dangerous heatwave leaves India sapped
An unusually intense spring heatwave has brought blistering heat to large parts of the country, leaving citizens to sweat it out
1/7
Hiding below scarves, using umbrellas, drinking loads of lemon water... There's nothing Indians aren't doing to fight the heat. A record-breaking heat wave in India has exposing hundreds of millions to dangerous temperatures. AP
2/7
The weatherman has said that an unusually intense spring heat wave has brought blistering heat to the country -- especially in north and central India. PTI
3/7
Summer heatwaves in India usually begin around May and sometimes are also reported in late April and last till early or mid-June. However, temperatures in April have broken 122-year-old records and the IMD warned that temperatures could further soar. AP
4/7
Climatologist Maximiliano Herrera, who keeps track of extreme weather around the world, has said that the the extreme heat is not over and it will just get worse in few days. "An incoming potentially deadly heatwave will see the temperatures soaring up to 48-49C in Pakistan and 46-47C in India," he said. PTI
5/7
Commuters cover their face with cloth to shelter from the heat as they make their way along a road in a summer afternoon in Amritsar. AFP
6/7
A woman and her child cover their faces with her 'dupatta' to shield themselves from the hot summer sun, in Mumbai. PTI
7/7
And it's not just us who's feeling hot. A white tiger in Sanjay Gandhi Biological Park in Patna is being kept cool with the help of a cooler. PTI